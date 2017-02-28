Future’s Vices Fight Against Love On His ‘Future’ And ‘HNDRXX’ Albums

A lot a can happen in a week when your name is Future Hendrix. The delivery of two albums in seven days is just one of the feats the Atlanta rapper can accomplish when he’s in beast mode.

On Feb. 17, the FBG commander released his highly egotistical, self-tilted album — which reached No. 1 on Billboard 200 charts. Then, the ATL rapper decided to bare his soul on his sixth studio album, HNDRXX, within the same week. The man is on cloud 9 right now, but who can really blame him?

After wiping out distractions, from social media, Hendrix came home from the Boy Meets World tour with Drake to let the world know that Nobody’s Safe — which turned out to be the name of his current tour with Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, and others. The gold Future album cover, which only shows the rapper’s head, eyes and a few jewels, illustrates the project’s theme. Basically the “Super Trapper’s” humongous ego, love for jewelry & women, and other worldly things takes up most of the subject matter on this LP. Future has been boldy and unapologetically swimming in a sea of addictive vices such as drugs, cars, diamonds, money and other rappers’ girls, which are all commonly associated with hip-hop superstardom.

Infectious tracks like “Rent Money,” “Good Dope,” “Draco,” “Super Trapper,” and “Mask Off” are packed with enough seductive wordplay that invites one to take part in moral turpitude revolving around the root of all evil. For instance, Future raps on “Rent Money:” “I made the blogs with ya bi**ch because I’m ruthless.” Clearly he’s proudly boasting while playing up to the rumors about smashing Scottie Pippin’s wife, Larsa Younan Pippen. If this isn’t enough, Future continues the insults with lines: “I just f**ked a rapper b**ch I should diss you.”

So you see, Future’s ego on Future is on full #GoMode, but there’s more to the man than bulletproof machoism, disrespectful lyrics and vituperation gleefully thrown at women. Fans get a softer side of Future on his sixth studio album, HNDRXX, which in his words is the album that he’s “always wanted to make.”

On this album, Future may be setting himself up to create a slightly new image for himself. He explores broader topics about love, relationships and life in genertal, which is the total opposite of his Future album. Even HNDRXX’s artwork sheds light on his illuminating soul. If you pay close attention, one can hear that Future longs to be in a full-fledged relationship with a special woman. In a recent interview with Beats 1 with Zane Lowe Future spoke about HNDRXX.

“This is me holding nothing back. I feel a responsibility for telling the truth. If I told a lie then I got to come back and correct it years later. I hate that I have to be the person that touch on their life and be personal and be direct with certain situations, but man I’m glad that it’s me than them,” Future said during the interview.

On The Weeknd-assisted, “Coming out Strong,” the Atlanta native rapper touches on his strained relationship with former friend and mentor, Rocko. Back in 2016, Rocko sued Future for $10 million over alleged unpaid commission. Future raps: “My brother Casino said you wasn’t Freebandz/And at the time I couldn’t see what he saying/You turned your back/Shouldn’t have never gave you a chance/I got four lawyer fees/Shit ain’t never end.”

While the Swif and The Track Burnaz-produced, “Use Me,” finds the torn rapper peeling away the ego embedded on his self-titled album. Here, the 33-year-old rapper finds no shame in admitting that women use him for their personal gain. He keeps the same sentiments about his romantic relationships on the Detail and DJ Mustard-produced, “Damage.” Future wails over all the temptations that come with fame. “Girl, I’ve been there for you/know I been there for you/And, you know it’s true,” croons Hendrix on the song.

Later in the album, Dre Moon’s synth and snap-heavy instrumental on “Incredible” helps put his trust issues aside by telling his lady that what he wants to splurge on her and make her wifey. Other noteworthy songs include, “Thank You,” where he credits a special lady for offering him motivation to wake up every morning and go grind. On the Major Seven and Mantra, and Detail-produced “Selfish,” featuring Rihanna, the two find themselves longing to mend a broken relationship. The single definitely equates the undeniable chemistry displayed on their 2015 collaboration, “Loveeee Song.”

HNDRXX ends with the rapper apologizing to everyone that he’s hurt from family members, ex-girls, and even the pregnant women that sold crack to. Overall, HNDRXX is a passionate album about a man trying to express his feelings without giving up his virility. We’ve seen this Future before, though, with songs like “I’ll Be Yours,” “I Be U,” and “I Won,” all from his sophomore album, Honest. Most importantly, HNDRXX peels back some of the stereotypes of masculinity that juxtaposes manhood to sex, money, drugs and promiscuity.

