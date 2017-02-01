Rihanna Appears In ‘Bates Motel’ Trailer As Marion Crane

Rihanna is set to play one of the most recognizable characters in Bates Motel, Marion Crane.

READ: Rihanna Takes Her Role Of Global Ambassador For Education To Malawi

Although a lot of excitement has come from her role as Nine Ball in the Ocean’s spinoff, get ready to see yet another side of the “Work” singer’s ability to entertain through her multiple appearances as Crane in the fifth and final season of A&E’s Bates Motel.

The Bajan superstar has reached record numbers with her album Anti, but she’s making her name in the acting world simultaneously. Last summer we received conformation from RiRi informing the people at San Diego Comic-Con that she would play this role. The character has become iconic over the years, first appearing as the shower victim in 1960’s Psycho directed by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock.

READ: Keke Palmer Is Tired Of People Comparing Her To Rihanna

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Kerry Ehrin, executive producer of the project, and she hinted that Rihanna will be Norman Bates’ (Freddie Highmore) infatuation. Although this seems similar to the role made famous in Psycho, Ehrin makes it clear that it won’t be exactly the same. “We’re taking threads of that story and definitely using them so it’s recognizable, it’s just where we go with it is very different,” Ehrin said.