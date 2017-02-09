Rick Ross Is Already Ready For “Summer ’17”

The Biggest Boss Thus Far is back and already prepared for the hot weather — even though it’s only February — with the release of his new track, “Summer 17.” Previously, Ross released the single “I think She Like Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and quickly followed up with this money-hungry track. “Summer 17” is a motivational track from his upcoming LP which comes across clearly on the hook as Ross raps: “I want my n*ggas rich by summer 17” over heavy production by MMG’s very own Beat Billionaire.

READ: Rick Ross, K. Michelle And Fabolous Join DJ E-Feezy On “Got Me Crazy”

Last year, Ross inked a new deal with Epic records and plans to release his next project, Rather You Than Me, with the label. Rozay’s last project did not perform on the Billboard charts with the success of his previous releases, but as he stated during a recent listening session, the bawse was content knowing he that he is still making high quality music — and still feels he’s at his best.

Rather You Than Me will be Ross’s 9th solo album.