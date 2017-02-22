That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Although Rih didn’t bring home any gramophones from this year’s Grammy Awards, the pop star continues to dominate. According to Billboard, nearly five months after the release of her Anti single, “Love on The Brain,” Rihanna earned her 30th top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart, beating out the legendary Michael Jackson, who earned 29 top 10 singles as a solo act.

The elite class of Top 10’ers is quite small. Other artists alongside MJ and Rihanna are Madonna, who has 38 hits and The Beatles’ John, Paul, Ringo & George, who have 34. However, it should be noted Rihanna’s latest milestone has happened rather quickly. The “Desperado” singer, who just celebrated her 29th birthday, earned her first top 10 placement with “Pon De Replay” in July 2005, meaning to beat out Michael Jackson, it only took her 10 years.

A few other notable singles include “Umbrella” featuring Jay Z, which debuted in the top 10 in June 2007, “Don’t Stop The Music” in February 2008, and “Diamonds” in December 2012.

Say what you will, Rihanna puts those numbers up on the board. Congrats!

