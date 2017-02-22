Rihanna remains a crusader for human rights across the globe through the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program, and now she’s being recognized for her pivotal humanitarian efforts. According to Billboard, the “Never Ending” singer will receive Harvard University’s prestigious Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on February 28.

S. Allen Counter, Harvard Foundation’s director, said, “Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados.” Counter continued, “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

The future Ocean’s Eight star recently celebrated the 50 year anniversary of Barbados’ independence, and ahead of the festivities, she sought to bring awareness to the importance of enduring a HIV screening. As part of World AIDS Day, Rih linked up with Prince Harry in her home country to administer the tests.

This news follows that of another career feat for the 29-year-old artist. Earlier this week, the proud pisces topped Michael Jackson’s Billboard Hot 100 record after notching her 30th top 10 single thanks to the heart-tugging “Love on the Brain.”

