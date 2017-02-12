R&B maverick Robert Glasper has fans everywhere, especially Hollywood. Upon winning the “Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media” for his work on the “Miles Ahead” soundtrack, Glasper explained to VIBE how director and star Don Cheadle tweeted him for his musical expertise.

“This is my first soundtrack, I’ve never done a movie. Don Cheadle tweeted me and said, ‘Robert I love your music,’ and he asked me to do to this soundtrack,” he said. “Working with these guys, [Steve Berkowitz] made it so much easier. They really walked me through it. It felt like on the job training, but it worked out.”

Miles Ahead, released in 2015, tells the story of jazz great Miles Davis. Besides starring in the film, Cheadle led a crowd-funded campaign for fans.

Portrait antics. #grammys #winnerscircle #milesahead #meandmygrammys

