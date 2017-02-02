Rome Fortune Fumbles Through The Desert In His “Blicka Blicka” Video

It’s been a long time coming for Atlanta’s most visibly unique rapper Rome Fortune. After clocking in several years of hard work in the studio, Fortune is finally bearing the fruits of his labor. Last year, the Fool’s Gold artist delivered his label debut Jerome Raheem Fortune, which is follow-up to his 2014 mixtape Small VVorld. Exactly one year after JRF dropped (Feb. 1), Rome decided to circle back to the project and cook up an abstract video for one of the project’s stand-out single “Blicka Blicka.”

In the clip, Rome begins his journey to find himself after waking up in the middle of the desert. The sun beams down on his plaid-on-plaid-kilt ensemble as goes in search of his back to civilization. Once he makes his way onward, Rome simply blocks the sun with his maroon, circular hater-blockers on while he flaunts the foundation of his lasting legacy on top of a trailer with windmills in the background.

Download Rome Fortune’s Jerome Raheem Fortune here and watch the official video for his single “Blicka Blicka.”