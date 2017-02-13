Romeo Santos and Prince Royce are up to something.

The Roc Nation Latin CEO met with the fellow bachata giant over drinks on Saturday (Feb. 11), in what may have been the first step to a dream collaboration for the culture. The Bronx natives didn’t spill major details on their meeting, but they at least dropped a clue that Romeistas and Roycenaticas can ponder over: “Bachata Season, Temporada de Bachata.”

Bachata Season, Temporada de Bachata 😎😎😎 A photo posted by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Although Prince Royce has often been pit against the “King of Bachata,” the award-winning singer-songwriter cites his predecessor and friend in music as a mega influence on his career. Back in 2014, he even told Latina that a duet is “definitely something that’s possible in the future”—and it looks like the time is near.

Until then, fans can count down the days until Royce’s newest album FIVE drops on Feb. 24 and feast their ears on Santos’ return to the mic, “Heroé Favorito.”

