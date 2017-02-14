Romeo Santos is handing out gifts on Valentine’s Day. The Dominican heartthrob may have started the next chapter of his career as CEO of Roc Nation Latin, but he assures that his crown isn’t for the taking.

After transforming into a Marvel superhero to announce his return to music, the King of Bachata puts his alter ego to the test in his new music video, “Héroe Favorito,” while he goes great lengths to save a woman out of his league, all in the name of romance.

The act of love doesn’t end there as the exclusive TIDAL premiere extends Romeistas a chance to get up close and personal with the Aventura alumnus at an intimate, pop-up concert right in their hometowns. It’s enough to make us wonder what else the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame nominee has in store as he completes his forthcoming studio album, Golden.

Press play in the meantime, and find out how you can see the king in action for yourself, here.

