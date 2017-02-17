An unidentified New Yorker took advantage of an elderly woman by pretending to be her friend and swindling her out of nearly $10,000, the New York Daily News reports.

The man who appears to be aged between 25-30 reportedly called a 66-year-old woman who lives in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, New York. Per their telephone conversation, the suspect said he was caught in a bind, and needed money to post bail. He successfully convinced the woman that she ended up believing they were good friends, and agreed to shell out $9,500.

A man later arrived at an undisclosed location to get the money from the woman and went on his way. At another date, the suspect placed a similar phone call to the same lady, but she called his bluff and phoned a friend she assumed he was impersonating. That acquaintance confirmed with her that she was being gipped.

Authorities were subsequently notified, but remain on the lookout for the perpetrator.