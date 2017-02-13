ScHoolboy Q found a way to bring love and light to the Grammys Sunday (Feb. 12). With the help of his adorable daughter Joyce, the two demonstrated girl power in matching pink outfits.

While walking the red carpet, the Grammy-nominated artist donned a pink sweater with a simplistic font that read, “GIRL POWER.” Dressing the part was his seven-year-old daughter, who sported a pink Gucci pantsuit. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the rapper said he decided to attend the show after asking his daughter about it. He also wanted to make a statement with their attire.

“I see a lot of stuff going on with women these days and I’m here to support them,” he said. “I could go out and protest and all that, but me having a little girl, I think it starts right here — to let her know what’s going on, how she needs to be treated and the respect she needs to be given.”

As for Joyce, she doesn’t plan on going to Grammys as an artist anytime soon. “I’m not going to be an artist. I’m going to be a soccer star,” she said. We’re happy to see ScHoolboy spreading the joys of fatherhood. The rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration but lost both awards to Chance The Rapper.

