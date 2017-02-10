Former Chicago Bulls champion, Scottie Pippen, and his business savvy wife, Larsa Pippen, have both landed in entertainment news for hitting a rough patch in their marriage. Within the mix of speculation of divorce, internationally-known rapper Future popped up as Larsa’s supposed new beau. But with a recent outing to Los Angeles’ The Nice Guy restaurant on Monday (Feb. 6), it looks like the Pippens have a longer road to travel to distance themselves from talks of the “Used To This” artist.

Before they entered their SUV, a paparazzi personnel blurted out the question, “Where is Future?” The contentious inquiry stopped the former pro-basketball player in his tracks, and screwed his face up at the query. He then asked monotonically, “Are y’all done?”

Earlier reports revealed that the pair filed for divorce in 2016, but then decided to place a hold on their dissolution. They’ve been married for 19 years and have four children together. Their initial separation was reportedly due to “domestic disputes and an alleged affair,” the New York Daily News states.

When news surfaced of a possible romance budding between Larsa Pippen and Future, they quickly squelched the rumors and said they’re just longtime friends.