Sean Kingston reportedly found himself in the middle of Soulja Boy’s beef with Migos rapper Quavo. According to TMZ, the Atlanta rap trio jumped Kingston at the Sand Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Kingston was seen getting stomped and kicked in the head by members of the group after an argument turned physical. A member of Kingston’s camp also fired a gun in the melee, though no one was injured. The unidentified person was turned over to police by the venue’s security, TMZ reports.

Migos and Kingston both fled the scene before police arrived. Kingston was apparently pulled over after the incident and was somewhat cooperative with police, though he didn’t reveal any names.

Authorities want to speak with Migos, but noted that they are not currently “wanted” by police.

The fight seems to have been over comments Kingston made about Quvo back in December. As Complex notes, Kingston posted and later deleted an Instagram video where he claimed Quavo backed out of a fight with Soulja Boy.

Meanwhile, The Game claimed to have the footage of Kingston getting beat down by Migos, in a since-deleted Instagram post.

still waiting on that migos/sean kingston altercation footage to slide down my timeline pic.twitter.com/Z4gsvadfQH — el generico (@Glock__Lesnar) February 22, 2017

i can imagine migos doing adlibs every time they punched sean kingston too — †✞ (@6PAPl) February 22, 2017

Sean Kingston getting jumped by Migos is the most random thing I’ve heard today. — Rell Lauren (@jhawkins826) February 22, 2017

The Migos and Sean Kingston moments before he got beat up and robbed. Sean tried to talk to Offset but it did not work for him. pic.twitter.com/rGZnSi9WGC — Rap Game WOJ (@CAWBBBB) February 22, 2017