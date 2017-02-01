Sean Paul Drops His Own Live Freestyle Over Drake’s “Controlla”

Sean Paul proves he’s still the master of making hits out of dancehall riddims with his latest dutty freestyle. Last year, the seasoned dancehall singer went off on artists for using island music for their top-charting singles — without giving the real dancehall artists their proper credit. Now it seems like Paul is over it after creating his own version of Drake’s “Controlla” in Los Angeles.

READ: Turn Up: Sean Paul Makes Surprise Appearance At OVO Fest

After promoting new singles like “No Lie” featuring Dua Lipa and “Tek Weh Yuh Heart” with Tory Lanez on Power 106, Sean served up Ted Cruz with some powerful ‘breakfast bars’ as he crushed Drizzy’s radio-friendly Views hit. Don’t it get it twisted once you push play, Paul is only holding up his phone to stream the freestyle on Instagram Live.

Watch Sean Paul give new life to Drake’s “Controlla” below.