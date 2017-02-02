Selena Quintanilla will always have a permanent stamp on pop culture.

READ: Selena: Her Living Legacy & What It Still Represents Today

In efforts to commemorate the late Tejano singer’s legacy, duo Play-N-Skillz joined forces with singers Leslie Grace and Frankie J (who was a member of A.B. Quintanilla’s Kumbia Kings) to remake Selena’s 1994 mariachi ballad, “Si Una Vez.”

READ: MAC To Relaunch Selena’s Makeup Collection Just In Time For The New Year

Additionally, reggaetonero Wisin also joins in on the cover and lends a couple of killer lines to the mix. It’s nice to see mainstream artists of this era remaking songs from those who paved the way. However, this isn’t the first time a Selena related YouTube video surfaces. Back in January, her brother A.B. posted a video of her covering Debbie Gibson’s “Only In My Dreams.”

Wow ! This is so incredible … what a timeless vocalist who lives on. So honored she performed my song!!! Thanx 4 sharing …#humbled 🎤💃🏽❤️ https://t.co/QC42u6OXu9 — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) January 17, 2017

Watch the video for Play-N-Skillz latest reggaeton infused remake of “Si Una Vez” below.