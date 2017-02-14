Sevyn Streeter has something for the lovers, just in time Valetine’s Day. The 30-year-old singer dropped a cover of Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters” via Soundcloud Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Luke James joins Streeter for her version of Hills’ 1998 track, which originally featured D’Angelo. Fresh from the success of the New Edition biopic, James puts his own vocal spin on the lyrics, while Streeter does the same.

What results is a unique flip of a classic cut from The Misdeducation of Lauryn Hill.

Listen to “Nothing Even Matters” below.

