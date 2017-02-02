Shakira Drops Salsa Version Of “Chantaje” Just In Time For Her Birthday
Shakira is handing out gifts on her big day.
The international superstar debuted the salsa version of her hit single “Chantaje” featuring Maluma on Thursday (Feb. 2). The chart-topper takes on new life in 2017, thanks to Chelito de Castro on the piano and a new music video that puts the Colombian duo’s best moves on display. “Así celebramos tu cumpleaños!!” Maluma wrote on Instagram.
Shakira celebrated 500 million YouTube views for “Chantaje” last week, and by the sounds of this remix, it’ll only be a matter of time before she cheers to yet another milestone. Press play, and take a listen: