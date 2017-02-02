Shakira is handing out gifts on her big day.

The international superstar debuted the salsa version of her hit single “Chantaje” featuring Maluma on Thursday (Feb. 2). The chart-topper takes on new life in 2017, thanks to Chelito de Castro on the piano and a new music video that puts the Colombian duo’s best moves on display. “Así celebramos tu cumpleaños!!” Maluma wrote on Instagram.

Así celebramos tu cumpleaños!! #Chantaje versión salsa y “brava” @shakira HBD SHAK!! A video posted by MALUMA (@maluma) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Shakira celebrated 500 million YouTube views for “Chantaje” last week, and by the sounds of this remix, it’ll only be a matter of time before she cheers to yet another milestone. Press play, and take a listen:

