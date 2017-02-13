In an unanimous decision on Thursday (Feb. 9), a federal appeals panel refused to reinstate Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Widely regarded as a “Muslim Ban,” the president momentarily prevented refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

While the nation’s newest leader was put in his place, Shakira warned Americans not to get comfortable. “This isn’t just an attack on Muslims or refugees — this is an attack on all humans and in particular, the ones most in need of protection,” the Colombian superstar wrote on TIME.

Throughout her open essay, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador touched on how the futures of children, African Americans and Latinos are at stake in the era of Trump’s America. “Latinos are our people. They don’t come to ‘steal jobs’ — they come seeking an opportunity to build a better life for themselves and for their children, which is what the U.S. has always prided itself on representing: opportunities,” the “Chantaje” singer said of her community. “They are a huge part of the workforce that has contributed to making America the great country it is today.”

While she insisted that she could list additional groups targeted because of race, class or religion, Shakira zoomed in on the heart of her message instead: “Let’s keep tipping the scales in favor of ‘liberty and justice for all,’ keep using our voices to lift up others and speak out for those whose voices have been stripped from them. I applaud all of you who have spoken out against the ban—keep up the good fight and never back down. #resist”

Read her full message here.