Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Fans To First Ever ‘Oreo Dunk Challenge’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal teamed up with Oreo to launch the Oreo Dunk Challenge campaign last Wednesday (Feb. 8), at the Chelsea Market in New York City. The location happens to be the birthplace of the timeless cookie, so it’s only right to have the inaugural dunking ceremony there. The gentle giant greeted hundreds of fans from all generations, being one of those larger-than-life characters that’s universally loved. The 44-year-old went head-to-head with those in attendance.

Oreo created a mind-reading software which was designed to track the concentration levels of participants wearing brain-sensing headbands. People faced off on opposite ends of tables wearing headgear that would move an Oreo toward themselves and “dunk” into the milk hands-free.

“I’ve always loved dunking my Oreo cookies in milk, it makes me feel like a kid like no other snack or treat, which is why I was excited to join the Oreo Dunk Challenge. Being able to kick off the campaign by doing my first-ever dunk without using hands will always be a great memory for me,” said the four-time NBA champion.

Shaq tries to dunk an Oreo with just his brain waves?! pic.twitter.com/BvgPtFn7q0 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2017

Oreo invites fans to show their unique dunks by using #Oreodunksweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP experience with Shaquille O’Neal himself.

