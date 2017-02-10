It’s been about a month since the announcement of SiR’s new deal with Top Dawg Entertainment. TDE. The new kings of West Coast hip-hop and their newest Inglewood signee wasted no time with delivering SiR’s project, Her Too, under their watchful eye.

READ: Sir The Baptist Reflects On Past Career As A Lyft Driver On “Driver Appreciation Day

The six-song EP, which is the follow-up to 2016’s Her, has features from Anderson .Paak and King Mez (“New LA”), and Masego (“Ooh Nah Nah”). Back in December, Vibe spoke with SiR about his past as a driver for Lyft as well as the content of his music.

“My father was a preacher in Chicago when I was growing up,” the burgeoning crooner said to VIBE. “When he passed away when I was 11 years old, I was able to get a little further away from the church and find hip-hop, Jay Z and a new scene. At the same time, my mother and brothers are missionaries. So I was always taught to have a strong sense of giving back, political action and community organizing. My music truly reflects this path of growing up in-between the church and secular worlds.”

READ: SiR & Big K.R.I.T Dream Of Pretty Women On “Cadillac Dreams”

Sir’s soulful and layered music coupled with crisp instrumentals makes for a powerful addition to the TDE family. Fans can purchase Her Too over at iTunes.

READ: NEXT: Sir the Baptist Is More Than Just A Preacher’s Kid