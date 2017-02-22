Skylar Diggins has all the accolades you could want as a world-class athlete: she left Notre Dame the all-time leading scorer, is a five-time USA Gold Medalist and is now a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Dallas Wings. It wasn’t always easy for the 574 native, coming from humble beginnings. Now as a role model for women everywhere, the 26-year-old wants to give back to the community and show the world what “the process” of getting to the top was like.

“I have AAU teams back in South Bend, Indiana,” Diggins tells VIBE. “So when Crystal said she wanted to do Little Ballers Indiana, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. I felt it was something that was real organic for my brand and also a great idea to showcase women and Indiana basketball.”

The 26-year-old is joining forces with director Crystal McCrary and Nickelodeon for a three-part docu-series, Little Ballers Indiana, which details the journey of six young women from different backgrounds on Sky’s AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team, the Sky Digg Ballers, coached by her step-father Moe Scott. “Seeing them learn on the job; how to deal with losing, disabilities, self-esteem and body image issues… I think those are such important topics to cover with not only young people, but with young women,” the Notre Dame grad says.

“This is an amazing story about a group of young women who are from different backgrounds, completely different personalities that come together through the game of basketball and are taught basketball as well as life skills. No matter who you are, you are going to take something from this documentary.”

The three-part docu-series premieres through NickSports on March 3, featuring interviews with current and former WNBA players Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, Elena Delle Donne, Candice Wiggins, Niele Ivey and Chamique Holdsclaw.

“In 49 states it’s just a game, in Indiana it’s a way of life. Hoosier hysteria is real. From high school to AAU, some of the most competitive basketball was in your state,” Skylar says, reminiscing on some of her best memories growing up playing ball.

“The film hits you from multiple angles,” she says, growing emotional. “It hit me in the feels a little bit. I was cutting onions a little bit, it literally hits close to him. I love the final product, I think it’s something people are going to be able to take from and relate to.”

Make sure to tune in for part one of the Little Ballers Indiana three-part series on Friday March 3 at 9 p.m. EST.