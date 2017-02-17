Snoh Aalegra & Vince Staples Get Vintage On “Nothing Burns Like The Cold”

The critically acclaimed Persian-slash-Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra comes back after a short break to bless our ears with her moody and alluring new song, “Nothing Burns Like The Cold” featuring some witty bars from Vince Staples. It was premiered earlier this week on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio with Ebro Darden.

“Nothing Burns Like The Cold” carries a well-executed vintage sound that is almost reminiscent of the 1940s — and the L.A. based singer’s light vocals fit like a snug glove. In fact, Ebro’s distinct description of it fits beautifully with the sound, “Every song she makes sounds like a period piece, man. Vintage, classic, timeless.” The Long Beach native, Vince Staples, also demonstrates his silky smooth versatility, proving that he can flow like water over any kind of beat.

Thew new track is now available for purchase on iTunes.

