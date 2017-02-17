News of the passing of Ohio Players’ member Junie Morrison yesterday (Feb.16) traveled swiftly, and musicians and fans alike have been paying their respects to the late funk legend.

Solange, who has a song on her album A Seat At The Table titled “Junie,” penned a heartfelt note to the artist and published in on her Saint Heron website. His song “Super Spirit” inspired her to write “Junie” as a last-minute addition to her critically-acclaimed body of work.

“I remember the first time I heard Junie Morrison‘s “Super Spirit“…Q-Tip played it for me one night in his studio in Jersey,” she began her post with. “No song had ever made me feel quite like it. It tapped into places and spiritual frequencies that I couldn’t even put into words. I listened to it on loop for an hour, each listen hitting me deeper and deeper.” She later wrote that she immediately ran home and dove deep into Morrison’s discography.

“I had just finished my album and started mixing when one day I walked into the studio and heard Raphael [Saadiq] playing this drum and bass loop,” she continued. “He was playing it for a friend, but I begged to take it home and write to it. I started sketching out “Junie” with Junie Morrison heavy on my mind that very night…I wrote the song to honor the brilliant Junie Morrison and the impact his work and story had on me, while wanting to challenge my own relationship with “sharing your magic.””

“The more I learned about Junie, the more I learned how much of his gift he shared through his musical contributions to others; how we have all in some way or another been touched by his contributions to funk music, and about his wealth of inspiration to other musicians,” she wrote.

“He had it in his hands. He was very appreciated. He was the “Super Spirit” indeed…I spoke with him from time to time and he was always incredibly kind, humble, and shared gems of advice and little mantra’s with me along the way. He always ended them with “ever fonking on,” which I know he’s doing right this moment.”

