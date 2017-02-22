What good is a festival without a little fashion to display? Those who were privy to the rain but also the art of slaying went all out at the first-ever Soulquarius festival on Saturday (Feb. 19).

As acts like Mya, Jhene Aiko and Erykah Badu showcased the sounds of R&B onstage, fans paid homage to 90s in classic throwback looks with sprinkles of streetwear threads and 2000s fashion in between. Much like Afropunk, Soulquarius gave lovers of soul a platform to be as free as they’d like and most of all, as black as they wanted to be. Sneakers, heels and platforms covered the toes of those breaking out in an electric slide to Cassie’s “Me & U,” while “3” hats covered heads from the rain.

Check out some of the friends and lovers who didn’t let a little rain (or sinkholes) stop the show in the gallery above.

