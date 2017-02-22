Statue Of Liberty Spotted With “Refugees Welcome” Sign

As Donald Trump proceeded to revise his travel ban, which was unanimously rejected in a federal appeals court this month, the Statue of Liberty bore a “Refugees Welcome” sign on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Though Lady Liberty has long stood as a pillar of freedom, the National Park Service played no role in the demonstration other than removing the sign less than an hour after its display, The Huffington Post reports.

A group of anonymous activists known as Alt Lady Liberty has since claimed responsibility for the action, which “was taken by private citizens who are concerned about the un-American turn our immigration policy has taken and decided to speak up,” its spokesperson told HuffPost.

The message of the Statue of Liberty is unmistakable. This banner ought to make it clear 2 @realDonaldTrump #RefugeesWelcome#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/ZSpg4uB9Qg — Alt Lady Liberty (@AltStatLiberty) February 21, 2017

“Immigrants and refugees make this country great. And turning away refugees, like we did to Anne Frank, does not make us great,” the statement continued. “Refugees are welcome here, Muslims are welcome here and immigrants are welcome here.” Many agree, taking to Twitter to commend the stand:

Let’s figure out how to put it there permanently. Petition the Park Services? Any ideas? https://t.co/hiRgDl8Acv — Thomas 🌹 (@organize_resist) February 22, 2017

