Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank showed public support of President Trump Tuesday (Feb. 7), describing the commander-in-chief as a real “asset” to the country in an interview with CNBC. The news prompted a comment from Golden State Warrior point guard Steph Curry, who’s one of the sporting apparel brand’s top athletes under contract.

When the two-time MVP got wind of Plank’s comments, Steph undermined the man cutting his endorsement checks on Wednesday (Feb. 8) to The San Jose Mercury News, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’”

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue,” Curry said.

“There is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am,” a worrisome Curry stated regarding the company he’s signed to taking on Trump’s values. “It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating: how inclusive we are, what we stand for. He’s the president. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

Here is the full statement released by Under Armour, stating, “We engage in policy, not politics,” regarding the CEO’s comments praising Trump.

Plank has also received backlash on social media, causing the #BoycottUnderArmour hashtag to trend, as people may begin avoiding the company’s apparel. The 28-year-old usually keeps his political opinions to himself, but in this case he felt compelled to speak up.