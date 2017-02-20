People Are Really Going Coconuts For The Supreme MetroCards

Supreme’s latest and most accessible collaboration has left New Yorkers facing joy and for others, sheer pain. The brand released a Supreme-branded MetroCard on Monday (Feb. 20) with the two swiped item going for more than ten times its normal cost.

Announced earlier this month, the New York-based brand announced the limited edition item for their Spring/Summer 2017 collection. In true fandom action, fashionable folks flocked to the Broadway-Lafayette Street, 125th Street, Queens Plaza, Marcy Ave, Atlantic Ave, Prince Street, Spring Street, and Union Square subway stations to cop the item. By Monday evening, amNewYork reported that the cards had sold out. The MTA’s twitter page also subtly advised buyers not to fall for the okie-doke in the name of fashion.

#ServiceAlert:T here is no $75 Supreme MetroCard. Cards can be bought at any value at MVM's. There is limited supply of Supreme MetroCards. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 21, 2017

Social media was left with feelings of hilarity and apathy after watching the madness ensue.

lmaoo supreme got dudes camped out at metrocard machines pic.twitter.com/VIQoGGyURx — Where To Cop (@WhereToCop) February 20, 2017

I rather find out my man is cheating on me than to find out he was on a line to buy a supreme metrocard. — DVN (@dulce_gabbana) February 21, 2017

As Soon As You Pull A Supreme Metrocard At Broadway Junction pic.twitter.com/q11RiaZ01V — Lil Wifi (@VanRidd) February 20, 2017

People are spending $75 dollars just because the Metrocard says "Supreme"? I'm ashamed to be a New Yorker today. — Joel (@JoelMetsNY) February 20, 2017

Supreme Should've Put Those Metrocards At The Worst Stations. Prove Your Allegiance To Being A Hypebeast & Fight Crips/Hobos For Your Card — Lil Wifi (@VanRidd) February 20, 2017

Resellers have already gotten their hands on the item, bumping the prices from $5.50 to nearly $100.

CREDIT: Ebay

CREDIT: Ebay

Word to the wise, keep your coins.

