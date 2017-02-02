A recent CNN panel morphed into a shouting match as commentators discussed the oblivious and infamous comments President Donald Trump made on the first day of Black History Month.

The panel included CNN political commentator (and Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary) Symone Sanders, author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, and Trump supporter Paris Dennard. The conversation took a turn for the worse when they started discussing Trump’s lack of knowledge on Frederick Douglass. Apparently, during his recent commentary on Black History Month, Trump seemed to think that Douglass, an abolitionist who died in 1895, is still (gulp) alive.

Still, Dennard shifted the focus away from Trump and directed it towards Sanders, alleging she did not take a seat at Trump’s table because she refused to go to the White House. Sanders fired back saying she doesn’t need to go anywhere, and then shouted, “I don’t need Donald Trump to give me anything.”

“I’m gonna take a page out of Kanye West’s book — Donald Trump doesn’t care about black people,” she continued.

And then of course… there’s this:

What the hell is wrong with Mike Pence and the Trump Administration? This is just down right stupid. I implore you RAISE THE BAR. https://t.co/Km5RU1WqQv — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) February 2, 2017

Let me try & help the masses: I’ve never celebrated national freedom day. I don’t know what that is. Staff in Pence’s office doesn’t either. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) February 2, 2017

