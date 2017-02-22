Suspect In Murder Of T-Pain’s Niece Found Dead In The Woods

A new development has surfaced concerning the murder of Javona Glover. According to the New York Daily News, a man deemed as a suspect in the 23-year-old’s death was found lifeless in the woods in Tallahassee, Fla. on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Law enforcement officials were engaged in an unrelated case within the same area when they discovered Tavon Jackson’s body. The 25-year-old has been identified as Glover’s ex-boyfriend. Upon an initial investigation of the body and scene, authorities might rule Jackson’s death a suicide, which they believe occurred the same day as Glover’s death given that he had the same clothes on.

On August 30, 2016, Glover’s family was notified of her death. She was stabbed outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee, the same one where she worked. Since those reports surfaced, a search for Jackson’s whereabouts ensued.

Following news of this discovery, Glover’s mother, Jennifer Battles, emailed a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat, writing, “My family and I can begin the healing process in what has been an emotional roller coaster. I no longer have to worry about my granddaughter’s safety. I would like to thank the U.S. Marshals and the Tallahassee Police department. They worked tirelessly to bring justice to my family. I would also like to thank my family and friends for keeping me sane in the midst of it all.”

An investigation is still ongoing.