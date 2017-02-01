Tamron Hall Announces Departure From NBC And MSNBC

Journalist and host Tamron Hall will be leaving her duties at both NBC and MSNBC, Page Six reports. Hall, who alongside Al Roker hosts “Today’s Take” and anchors over at MSNBC, chose not to renew her contract, as it expires later this month.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” said Hall, who has been with NBC and MSNBC since 2007 and at Today since 2014. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

“Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” said an NBC News spokesperson. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

News spread last week that Hall and Roker’s Today Show hour would be getting the boot to make way for former FOX News reporter, Megan Kelly.