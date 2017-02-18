An indictment has been handed down in the Irving Plaza shooting involving Troy Ave. Brooklyn podcaster, Taxstone, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday (Feb. 16) for his alleged role in the incident, Bossip reports.

According to the site, Taxstone, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegally obtaining a firearm through interstate commerce.

A 2008 attempted robbery conviction bars Taxtone from possessing a gun, but federal prosectors argue that he did just that leading up to the May shooting at a T.I. concert, which left one person dead, and two injured.

Taxstone’s DNA was reportedly found on a 9-millimeter Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting. Authorities also claim to have surveillance video of him at Irving Plaza moments before, and after, gunfire broke out in a V.I.P. area of the venue during a T.I. concert.

Troy Ave, who was shot and later arrested for his part in the shooting, has since been released on bond. The Brooklyn rapper can be seen firing a gun in surveillance video from the melee, but maintains that he was acting in self-defense.

Court documents accuse Taxstone of threatening a person identified as “Individual 1,” and mimicking the sound of rapid gunfire prior to the shooting. “That’s why I be telling people, you failed before you even think you won with me,” he’s allegedly said. “Because you thinking you walking up with six dudes is gonna do something to me.”

Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell , was arrested in New York last month. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years for each charge.

