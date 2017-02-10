Teacher Uses Lunch Break To Educate Students On The “Durag Fundamentals”

CREDIT: Twitter/@presidentpat

One teacher aimed to remix the day-to-day curriculum by weaving in a lesson on a staple item in the black community. Stationed in the nation’s capital, Patrick Harris gathered his precocious students to walk them through a step-by-step process on how to successfully tie a du-rag, which helps in achieving waves or locking in a certain style.

“Every Black kid should know durag fundamentals,” Harris captioned the video that amassed over 20,000 retweets.

According to Blavity, Harris makes it his daily mission to share the accomplishments of his students, one memorable moment stemming back to June 2016.

He swiftly received support from other social media users, who stated that this is a form of mentorship, and learning how to tie a du-rag is up there with mastering how to tie your shoes.

The teacher also shared a little bit of backstory on his decision to share this knowledge with his students.

