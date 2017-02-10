The-Dream closed out the 2016 with his Love You to Death EP, but he has even bigger plans for 2017.

Terius Nash falls through with another solid song titled, “Code Blue,” off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack this week. Here, the North Carolina native takes a chill-pill on the boastful love ballads. Instead, he penned a lovelorn slow jam centered on the hard lessons that follow any meaningful relationship.

The 39-year-old is set embark on his Love You To Death tour, which begins on Feb. 13 in Seattle and runs through March 2 in Philadelphia. Mr. Nash is also slated to release his next album, Love Affair, in the near future.

Nicki Minaj’s “Bom Bidi Bom” and Taylor Swift and Zayn’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” also featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.