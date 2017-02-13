The Chicago Bulls’ Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress and producer Gabrielle Union, have teamed up with Fancy.com to bring fans the His & Hers experience for All-Star Weekend in New Orleans this upcoming weekend.

Bumpboxx, Muzik Connect, Edie Parker, Invicta Watches, LALIQUE, Li-Ning and Stance are a few of the big names offering their items for the exclusive pop-up shop, which is named ‘D&G: A His and Hers Fancy Pop-Up Experience.’

Located at the International House Hotel, this unique, one-of-a-kind experience will highlight lifestyle and beauty brands, while technological and home decor items will also be available for purchase. Fans of Edie Parker will be able to design their own clutch on-site, while there will be a VIP Gentlemen’s Lounge at the pop-up shop courtesy of Lalique. New Amsterdam Spirits will be on hand to provide theme-centric cocktails to those in attendance.

This is Fancy’s first time collaborating with an athlete and actress. The Wades hand-selected the brands and items that will be available for purchase from February 17 to 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“As the Creative Director for my partnerships, I am thrilled to have our pop-up shop feature exclusive items I have personally designed for this experience,” said Wade. Mrs. Union-Wade will be showcasing items she has assisted in designing, as well as debuting her new haircare line, Flawless.

“We are big fans of Gabrielle and Dwyane and appreciate their tremendous support of Fancy from the beginning.” said Joe Einhorn, CEO of Fancy. “This collaboration is natural for us and we are excited to share our retail concept at NBA All Star.”

Check out a sampling of what you’ll get a chance to purchase from the pop-up shop in the gallery above.