Shortly after The Weeknd kicked off his Legend of the Fall tour on Feb. 17, the singer shared new dates for the North American leg of his show, and he’s not coming to the States alone. He took to social media on Monday (Feb. 20), to announce that Rae Sremmurd and 6lack would be among his opening acts.

Rae Sremmurd, 6lack, and Canadian rapper Belly will reportedly appear on the 27-date run beginning in April. 2017. It’s no surprise that 6lack was added to the roster, seeing how he and The Weeknd have a cordial relationship. In fact, the signer most recently surprised fans at 6lack’s concert in LA on Jan. 24. According to the flyer, the crew will hit major cities including two shows in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Dallas, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

NORTH AMERICA : @raesremmurd @belly @6lack A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

The Legend of the Fall tour is in support of the XO singer’s third studio album Starboy, which was released in Nov. 2016. The “Party Monster” artist previously announced “Phase One” of his tour in Oct. 2016, hitting stops in Europe. Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert will appear at various shows on the European leg.

Spring is not here just yet, so in the meantime The Weeknd will continue his tour overseas with his next stop being Amsterdam on Feb. 24. He will also stop in London, Paris, and Stockholm. Check out the set list for The Legend of the Fall Tour’s North American leg above.