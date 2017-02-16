The Weeknd did not come to play with you fools. Just in case everyone forgot exactly who he was, he dropped a little “Reminder” for his birthday on Thursday (Feb. 16).

WATCH: The Weeknd Makes Surprise Performance At 6lack Concert

The “STARBOY” artist enters the video in typical Weeknd-style hopping out of his helicopter with a red camouflage jacket and black hoodie. Meanwhile, a gang of guys with “STARBOY” printed on the back of blacked-out bomber jackets accompanied by images of the Hollywood sign and, trees set a blaze appear several times throughout the video. Just a little hint signifying that he’s setting Hollywood on fire with the recent success and impact of his third studio album.

CREDIT: VEVO

Not to mention, he enlisted a star-studded hip-hop crew to solidify his place in the culture. Don’t let the Kid’s Choice award fool you, he’s no bleach boy. He brings out Drake to remind you of his OVOXO and 6ix roots. He’s seen driving around in a red, droptop sports car with butterfly doors next to Harlem’s finest, A$AP Rocky, one of the flyest rappers out. Just in case anyone thinks he’s soft, he has one of the hardest, ruthless rappers of our generation by his side, Y.G. He also features other favorites including French Montana, Travi$ Scott, Metro Boomin’, and Bryson Tiller. There may be more, but we couldn’t quite keep count.

READ: Justin Bieber Isn’t A Fan Of The Weeknd: “That Sh*t Is Wack”

Needless to say, The Weeknd makes sure that you know his life is nothing short of a movie on a regular day.