After making some melodic black magic on Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece, To Pimp A Butterfly, Thundercat reunited with the hip-hop wunderkind for “Walk On By,” from his forthcoming album, Drunk.

The smooth and soulful song is rife with the brimming creativity on the mellowed out, yet cathartic jam, giving off a bit more than simply some good, experimental vibes. The musical chemistry is prevalent as K.Dot adds some thoughtful and anecdotal bars — reminiscing over a planned hit as well as the anxieties of the street life.

The follow-up to his 2015 album The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam will be featuring some pretty major guest appearances from the likes of Pharell, Wiz Khalifa, Michael McDonald, and Kenny Loggins.

Thundercat’s forthcoming album Drunk will be available everywhere this Friday, February 24.