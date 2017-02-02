Toro Y Moi Releases New Single “Omaha” For ‘Our First 100 Days’

It’s only been 12 days since the Trump administration took over the White House, and nothing has been the same. As many grow more and more weary about the future of our relations with our nation’s allies, singer Toro Y Mio has a relaxing record that will make you forget about all the negativity going on in the world — and place your focus on issues that truly matter.

READ: Toro Y Moi Releases Alternate Version Of “Grown Up Calls”

Our First 100 Days is an organization that defends imperative causes like climate change, women’s rights and other social issues that face scrutiny under the new president’s regime. Toro Y Moi’s single “Omaha” is one of 13 tracks featured on the organization’s self-titled album which represent each day of Trump’s administration so far. The album costs at least $30, but you can always donate more. All the proceeds will go to support the causes listed above.

“The project was started in conjunction with Secretly Group and 30 Songs, 30 Days, and aims to raise funds and awareness for organizations supporting causes that are under threat by the proposed policies of a Trump administration,” the organization stated on their website. “This project is produced with the help of Revolutions Per Minute, an organization that provides strategy and support for artists making change.”

Our First 100 Days drops April 1 (no joke), but you can pre-order and make any donations via their Bandcamp. Listen to Toro Y Mio’s new single “Omaha” below.