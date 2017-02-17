Trey Songz is looking for his soulmate on his new VH1 show,Tremaine the Playboy. In real life Trigga may be looking for love, but in his brand new music video for “Nobody Else But You,” the 32-year-old crooner is trying to prevent his girl from abandoning their relationship — thanks to his infidelities.

In the self-directed (Co-directed by YashXana) visuals, Songz mingles in a playboy mansion with the ladies from Tremaine the Playboy, ,meanwhile, his wifey is at home crying her eyes out over Songz habitual cheating habits.

“Nobody Else But You” is the first single Mr. Steal Your Girl’s forthcoming album, Tremaine, which is set to drop on March 24th. Tremaine is the follow-up to 2015’s Trigga Reloaded album.

Back in December, Mr. Steal Your Girl linked with Fabolous on their collaborative mixtape, Trappy New Year.

