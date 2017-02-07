Trey Songz wants to find a soulmate.

In the VH1 web show, Tremaine the Playboy, the 32-year-old singer sets off on a love journey with seventeen women vying for a shot at his heart.

Songz teamed with the cable network for the parody series, celebrating VH1’s #14DaysofLove.

Hosted by Draya Michelle and Steelo Brim, Tremaine the Playboy continues on the reality TV dating trail blazed by Flavor Flav, Ray J, and more.

But Trey’s Angels don’t need to panic just yet. Based on the series teaser, “Mr. Steal Your Girl” doesn’t look like he’s any closer to settling down.

For now, fans can keep up on Songz’s love trek via TremainethePlayboy.com.

Peep the trailer above.

