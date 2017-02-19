Just one month into his presidency, Donald Trump held his first 2020 re-election campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday. (Feb. 19) While the awkwardness between Melania Trump and the president was blatant and unsettling to witness, it was a zealous Trump supporter who made headlines.

During an interview with CNN, Gene Huber spoke passionately in favor of the president and said ever since Trump’s campaign he’s stuck by his side, and said his loyalty is so unwavering he salutes a six-foot tall cardboard cut out of the president every day.

“Mr. President, I’ve been with you for two years every single second of every single day,” Huber said. “I’m with you. I’ve got a six-foot cardboard box of President Trump in my house and I salute that every single day, and I pray and tell him ‘Mr. President, I pray for your safety today.’ “

At the rally, Trump continued to discredit the press, while attempting to push his administration’s agenda. In a spontaneous moment, the president brought Huber on stage who helped galvanize the crowd. In a pre-rally interview, Huber said he arrived 13 hours prior just to be the first in line, which to him was considered an honor.

