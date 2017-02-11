Moviegoers are counting down the days to the premiere of Tupac’s long-awaited biopic, All Eyez On Me, and to assist in promotion of the film — due June 16 — the reel’s handlers dropped another trailer, briefly revealing Pac and Biggie Smalls’ interaction.

The slain lyricists both reigned as kings of their respective coasts, influencing waves of rappers that still study their music in present time. Both legends lost their lives in separate shootings, Biggie in 1997, and the “Ghetto Gospel” MC in 1996. Their murders have yet to be solved.

The “Sky’s The Limit” artist will be played by Jamal Woolard, who stepped into the Brooklynite’s shoes for the Notorious biopic, released in 2009. In a previous interview with VIBE, Woolard said All Eyez On Me will be a box office hit. “I already know it’s going to do $100 million in the first week,” he said. “[And] big ups to Demetrius Shipp Jr. for doing the best [Pac] I have ever seen. I gotta give him the most praise.”