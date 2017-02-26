The black BMW 750IL that Tupac Shakur road in before he died, is up for sale. According to TMZ, an auction house wants $1.5 million for the restored black sedan, which still features a few bullet holes.

On the night of Sept. 7, 1996, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was driving the infamous beamer down the Las Vegas strip as Pac sat on the passenger side. The 25-year-old rapper was standing up in the car’s sunroof and talking to a group of women, when a third vehicle rolled up and opened fire hitting Shakur four times.

He passed away from his injuries in a Las Vegas hospital, on Sept. 13, 1997.

Photographer Leonard Jefferson, detailed the moment that he captured Pac riding in the BMW, in an interview with Complex last year.

“Ironically, I saw 2Pac and his crew pass by us,” Jefferson recalled of the infamous night in the MGM Grand following a Mike Tyson boxing match against Bruce Seldon. “I kind of knew him when I was a student at UCLA film school. We had hung out with some of my coworkers. That was pretty much the extent of my acquaintance with him. I didn’t go over to him then because I figured I would probably see him later.”

Their final encounter came later in the night when Jefferson pulled up next to Pac at a light. “I came to a light at Harmon Ave. and I looked over and saw some shiny rims on a BMW. I looked over and it was 2Pac and Suge. I said, ‘Yo, what up, Pac!’ He paused for a second, then he recognized who I was and said, ‘Yeah, what up, man,’ he said.

“I asked what they were doing tonight, and he said they were going to Club 662 and I should come over,” he continued. “I said, ‘Alright, cool…hey, let me grab a picture really quick.’ My camera was in the center console so I just grabbed it, then snapped that picture. Right after that the light changed green and they pulled off. I got a few cars behind them and then they made a right turn.”

The vehicle was later impounded and transferred over to different owners before it landed at the auction house.

