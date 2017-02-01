For 2017’s Black History Month, we were expecting Beyonce to come out with another amazing music video and single, just as she did last year when she released “Formation.” We didn’t get a single, but the Queen Bey did announce that she is pregnant with twins! Naturally, the whole world stopped and freaked out, and Twitter’s reactions were priceless!

Following the big reveal with an image of Bey cradling her baby bump, the BeyHive did what they do best and swarmed on Twitter on Feb. 1, to express their collective excitement, joy, and every other emotion in the book. “B***H BEYONCE IS PREGNANT,” one fan tweeted. “Currently singing okay babies now let’s get in formation” another fan wrote.

BEYONCÉ PREGNANT SO THAT MEAN THE WHOLE HIVE PREGNANT! CONGRATS, FELLOW BEES! pic.twitter.com/TL0R7ma47h — Aureius ⚡️ (@Bad_Beyhavior) February 1, 2017

While some were overjoyed at the happy news, others pointed out that Beyonce was originally scheduled to perform at Coachella 2017. “B***h all of Coachella is about to be a BABY SHOWER,” a fan tweeted. It’s unclear how far along the Lemonade artist is in her pregnancy, but by the looks of her photo, she seems to be at least three months. She has not made a formal statement regarding whether or not she will still perform at the major festival however.

In addition to the photo announcement, Beyonce’s official Instagram account left a brief statement. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” it reads. With the twins on the way, the Carter family will soon become a family of five.

