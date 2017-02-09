With a flow of mixtapes and solo projects, Atlanta’s wild rap crew, Two-9, have been busy — collectively and individually. Following their 2015 release of B4FRVR, Two-9 finally comes through with their debut album, FRVR (Eardrummer/Interscope).

On the 12-track project, Key!, Curtis Wiliams, Jace, Retro Su$Shi, and Fatidsbrotha handle all of the lyrics. Production was tackled by Childish Major, Franchise, CeeJ, Richie Souf, Apluss, and others. Before the album, Curtis Williams released his Danco SZN mixtape back in August of 2016, and Jace released his Jace Tape effort a year ago.

Fans can purchase FRVR over at iTunes now.

