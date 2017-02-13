The New York Giants began their off-season purge with the release of wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings on Monday (Feb. 13), who led the team in rushing last season. Cruz, 30, is coming off his worst statistical season as a pro, reeling in 39 passes for 586 yards and just one touchdown. He still remained a leader within the organization through reduced playing time, as well as a total fan favorite during his tenure in New York.

From the beginning to the end, you never gave up on us. We’ll never give up on you.

Thank you, @TeamVic. pic.twitter.com/NYpxheofu5 — New York Giants (@EverythingNYG) February 13, 2017

The transaction frees up $7.5 million in cap space moving forward, as the veteran wide-receiver was due $9.4 million if he were to suit up for the Giants in 2017. He finishes his Giant career with 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. Will number 80 hang up the cleats just three years removed from major knee surgery, or does he still have the motivation to catch passes elsewhere?

