What better time to remind America about strength through diversity than now?

W Magazine does just that in its latest issue, where triple threat Jennifer Lopez, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, fashion icon Donatella Versace, supermodel Kate Moss and award-winning actress Jessica Chastain own the cover as they do their influential careers. “In light of political turmoil around the world where women’s and immigrants’ rights are under siege, an issue celebrating powerful women and diversity could not be more timely,” the “definitive voice of fashion” announced on Instagram.

