It seems like the entire rap world was loving Gucci Mane—except his old friend, Waka Flocka flame

Earlier this week, the former Brick Squad member spoke on his relationship with ex-friend and mentor during an interview with BBC Radio 1xtra.

“It ain’t going at Gucci. Everybody think because I put a picture up that says, “Was my Dawg…” y’all don’t understand how many DMs I get. It ain’t even hateful. It’s people really out here like, “Yo bro, I don’t care what y’all got going on. I don’t care if y’all got beef. Make it happen. We want see it,” Flocka said to BBC’s Charlie Sloth.

On Wednesday (Feb. 8,), Flocka released a scanting diss track dubbed, “Was My Dawg.” While Flocka doesn’t name Gucci, it’s clear that some lyrics are aimed at Big Guwop. Waka raps: “Always yelling Brick Squad/Always talking fam first/When your a** got locked up, you turned on the fam first.”

Listen to “Was my Dawg” above.