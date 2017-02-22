Live Stream Romeo Santos’ Last TIDAL Pop-Up Concert In Miami

Following two exciting pop-up shows in New York and Los Angeles – a brand new single in tow – Romeo Santos will cap the TIDAL X Sprint pop-up series in Miami, Florida on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The best part? You can catch Roc Nation Latin’s newly appointed CEO live from the comfort of your own desktop, as TIDAL members can tune in below beginning at 8 p.m. EST to watch the exclusive live stream performance by the King of Bachata.

