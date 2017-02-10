Westside Gunn Causes ‘Riots On Fashion Avenue’ With His New Album
Westside Gunn has crept out from the shadows with his long-awaited project, Riots On Fashion Avenue. We first received a taste of the ROFA project with the NY rapper’s menacing singles, “Brains Flew By,” and “Don’t Trust A Soul.”
Today (Feb. 10), the Buffalo, New York native gives fans six-tracks and six instrumentals. With the exception of DJ Djaz, Gunn rides this effort solo — which serves as the folow up to his 2016 mixtape, Hitler Wears Hermes 4.
Back in December, Westside Gunn reveled to The Smokebox BREALTV’s host, B-Real, that he and rapper, Conway, recorded a joint album, in two days, with producer Alchemist. The project is rumored to be on schedule for release in 2017.
Fans can pick up the album on iTunes.
